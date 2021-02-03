Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.63.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $193.18 on Wednesday. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $574,556.92. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,971 shares of company stock worth $105,828,781 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. State Street Corp grew its stake in Appian by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Appian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

