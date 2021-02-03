Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $444.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.21). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

