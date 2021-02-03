Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,711 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 341,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

