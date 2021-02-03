Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 102,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

