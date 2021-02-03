Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,641,000 after acquiring an additional 173,845 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 125,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

