APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $189,089.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and $189,089.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX token can currently be bought for $0.0572 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00052709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00139278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00066652 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00245107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037992 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

