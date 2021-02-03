Anthony L. Carano Sells 25,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,932,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,060,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,060,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.