Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Up 6.3%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 152,703 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 117,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annexon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,077,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,504,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.