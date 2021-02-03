Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

