Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
