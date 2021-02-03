Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,132.15

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,132.15 and traded as high as $2,493.00. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) shares last traded at $2,429.00, with a volume of 2,906,001 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,006.43 ($26.21).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,556.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,132.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $15,766,596 over the last ninety days.

About Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

