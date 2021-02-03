Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Lowered to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NGLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anglo American from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

NGLOY stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.