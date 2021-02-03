Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) (LON:AAAP) Shares Down 6.9%

Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) (LON:AAAP)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). Approximately 10,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 27,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.55.

About Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) (LON:AAAP)

Anglo African Agriculture Plc, through its subsidiary, Dynamic Intertrade (Pty) Limited, operates as a food manufacturing and agricultural products trading company in South Africa. It is involved in the importation, milling, blending, and packaging of agricultural products that include herbs, spices, seasonings, and confectionary.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo African Agriculture Plc (AAAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.