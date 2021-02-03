ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Shares of ANGI opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,515.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,544,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

