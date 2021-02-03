Andrew J. Greenfield Sells 5,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABMD opened at $347.84 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $231.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Abiomed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

