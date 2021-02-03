Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Up 10.1%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) traded up 10.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29. 145,089 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 264,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Anchiano Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.