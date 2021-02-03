Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 17,730,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,748,996.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,395 shares of company stock worth $23,824,184. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.81. 1,438,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAN. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

