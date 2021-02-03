Analyzing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

6.6% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Globus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Globus Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nemaura Medical and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Medical 0 4 10 0 2.71

Globus Medical has a consensus target price of $63.36, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Globus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Globus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$4.16 million N/A N/A Globus Medical $785.37 million 7.88 $155.21 million $1.68 37.31

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -153.53% -58.83% Globus Medical 12.36% 9.85% 9.04%

Summary

Globus Medical beats Nemaura Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. It has a license agreement with Healthimation, LLC, which licenses the company to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell, and import intensive medical diabetes and weight management program for Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, and general wellness; the Why WAIT app; and common law trademarks which incorporate the mark WHY WAIT or WHYWAIT and the use of licensed marks. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems; and regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. In addition, it provides motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions; and hip and knee joint solutions, as well as distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. Further, the company offers expandable spacer products, which include RISE, RISE-L, CALIBER, CALIBER-L, ALTERA, ELSA, ELSA-ATP, SABLE, MAGNIFY, MAGNIFY-S, FORTIFY, and XPand; CREO thoracolumbar stabilization platform that offers instruments and implants for treating pathologies; CREO MIS and CREO MCS, options designed for less invasive surgery and minimal muscle disruption; CREO Derotation and CREO Rod Link Reducer systems, which help to streamline various derotation maneuvers for deformity correction; CREO Addition that provides a range of connectors; and CREO Fenestrated, a cement augmented pedicle screw system for patients with advanced stage tumors and limited life expectancy, as well as QUARTEX, an occipito-cervico-thoracic stabilization system. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.