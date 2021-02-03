Analyzing Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 76.00% 68.99% 46.64% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Align Technology and Eargo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.41 billion 18.27 $442.78 million $4.96 112.45 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Align Technology and Eargo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 4 9 0 2.57 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $438.15, suggesting a potential downside of 21.45%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.12%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Align Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Align Technology beats Eargo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages, and Invisalign Go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company sells its products in the United States, the Netherlands, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

