Analysts Set Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Target Price at $8.00

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at $158,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 1,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,955. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

