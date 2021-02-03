Analysts Set ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) PT at $4.50

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several brokerages have commented on VRAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 57,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $709.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ViewRay by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ViewRay by 9.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 306,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.