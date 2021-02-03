Analysts Set Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Target Price at $2.85

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNTR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Venator Materials by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Venator Materials by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 27.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 48.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,657. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $434.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

