Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target at $21.33

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 130.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 73.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 60.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,959,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $410.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

