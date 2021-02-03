Analysts Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) PT at $128.93

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.93.

A number of research firms recently commented on PKI. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,936. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.07. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,884 shares of company stock worth $3,352,795. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 4,018.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

