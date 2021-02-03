Analysts Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $41.17

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Raymond James upgraded National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $39.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In other news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,465.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 935,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 428,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

