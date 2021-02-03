Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT at $277.00

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $687.92 on Friday. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $696.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $465.77 and a 200-day moving average of $246.80. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,732.67 and a beta of 1.59.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $905,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 166,350 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

