Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $196.44

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. Brightworth purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $198.24 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.91.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.