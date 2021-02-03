Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $5.50

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.
TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
