Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT at $5.50

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

TV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 28,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 253,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.