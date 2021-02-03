Analysts Set Expectations for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYPL. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.30. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $254.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 716,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

