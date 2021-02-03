Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Target Price at $31.67

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.
NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
