Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Target Price at $31.67

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Envista by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 391,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $1,396,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

NYSE NVST traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.63. 14,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,581. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

