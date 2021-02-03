Analysts Set Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target at $31.65

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.55.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,435,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.32. 21,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,997,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

