Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price at $88.63

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.