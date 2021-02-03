Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price at $88.63

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.63.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.
In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $89.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.74. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
CSX declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
