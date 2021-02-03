Analysts Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Azure Power Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $40.43 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter worth $406,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $369,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

