Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target at $120.67

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

