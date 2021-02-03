Analysts Offer Predictions for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

