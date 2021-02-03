Analysts Issue Forecasts for Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $267.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.04 and a 200 day moving average of $267.67. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.