Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,962 shares of company stock valued at $5,985,754 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

