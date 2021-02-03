Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.08 Million

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to post $118.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.12 million and the lowest is $116.40 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $122.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $423.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $640,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard A. Harris, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,188. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at about $156,000.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $135.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

