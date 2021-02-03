Analysts Expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. The Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. 4,538,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 107.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

