Analysts Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $718.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $718.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.80 million and the highest is $756.88 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Scientific Games by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.