Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.02). ProAssurance reported earnings per share of ($1.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ProAssurance stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. 8,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,563. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $996.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.