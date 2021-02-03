Analysts Expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

NESR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Energy Services Reunited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NESR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.67. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,430. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

