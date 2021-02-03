Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.90 Million

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report sales of $306.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $317.28 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $223.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $831.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $842.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $948.88 million, with estimates ranging from $915.50 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

