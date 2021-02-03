Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.79. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

In other news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.76, for a total value of $951,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,913,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $187.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day moving average is $204.19. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.