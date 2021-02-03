Analysts Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.30. CoreSite Realty posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.14. The stock had a trading volume of 245,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,593. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $690,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 10.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

