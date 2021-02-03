Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

ADMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. The company has a market cap of $230.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 104.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

