Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 179.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $17.79. 20,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,659. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 50.2% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,244,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 188.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 927,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 606,160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 942,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 320,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,245,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 271,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,484,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 228,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

