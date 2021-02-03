Analysts Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $515.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $66,829.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 72.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,927,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 424,379 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 43.5% during the third quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 442,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 134,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

