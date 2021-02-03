Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 128.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amyris were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter worth $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

AMRS stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Amyris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

