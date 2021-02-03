Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $1.62

Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) (LON:AMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.62, but opened at $1.70. Amur Minerals Co. (AMC.L) shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 2,634,312 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.96. The company has a market cap of £23.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40.

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

