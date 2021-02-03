ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Short Interest Up 21.6% in January

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AMSSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMS in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. AMS has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

